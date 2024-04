FORMER JUSTICE MINISTER Alan Shatter is giving “serious consideration” to contesting a seat in June’s European Parliament elections.

Shatter told The Journal he plans on making a decision in the coming days and is currently discussing the matter with his family.

After hinting at a run on X, formerly Twitter, the former Minister told The Journal he is frustrated by what he described as “dysfunctional and eccentric” representation of Ireland in the parliament.

“There is a lot to consider, including the logistics of any campaign,” he said.

“The EU and its workings are an area of my expertise and when a Minister I was deeply involved in EU Justice and Defence issues which included chairing Justice, Home Affairs & Defence Ministerial Council meetings during Ireland’s last presidency of the EU.

Watching from a distance the dysfunctional & eccentric representation of Ireland in the EU Parliament is personally particularly frustrating.

So I am giving it serious thought,” Shatter said.

He confirmed that if he does choose to contest the election it would be as an Independent candidate.

In another post on X today, Shatter wrote about Ireland needing “credible politicians” in the European Parliament who “do not kanoodle with terrorists, misogynists, dictators & fundamentalists, who support Ukraine’s defence against Russia & who value truth & common sense”.

He added: “I agree”.

Shatter was a Fine Gael TD first elected to the Dáil in 1981, he left politics in 2016 after losing his Dáil seat and subsequently left the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

This came after Shatter was forced to resign as Justice Minister in the wake of the findings of the Guerin report in 2014- which investigated the minister’s handling of complaints by garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Shatter was cleared of wrongdoing by the O’Higgins Commission in 2016 and has since spoken publicly about being “cancelled”.

More recently, Shatter remains a vocal commentator on political and current affairs and has been outspoken in his condemnation of Hezbollah and Hamas.

He is frequently critical of Irish politicians’ response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.