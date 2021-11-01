Man claims before Special Criminal Court evidence 'doctored to facilitate State show-trial'

ALAN WILSON, WHO denies trying to murder three men in a shooting at the Player’s Lounge pub over ten years ago, has claimed before the Special Criminal Court that evidence against him has been “doctored to facilitate a State show-trial”.

At an arraignment hearing today at the three-judge court, Wilson (42) attempted to deliver a prepared speech to the court before being stopped by presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns.

When addressed by the court registrar as to how he would plead regarding the possession of two weapons at the Player’s Lounge, Fairview Strand, Fairview, Dublin 3, Wilson began: “The Irish State has indisputable evidence in the form of DNA and fingerprint evidence, and identification evidence, that proves the three culprits’ culpability in the act that I’m accused of”.

Wilson said that evidence had been “altered and doctored to facilitate a State show-trial” against him.

Ms Justice Burns interrupted to inform Wilson that, at an arraignment, “we just want to know, for present purposes, if you are pleading guilty, or not guilty”.

Wilson with a last address at New Street Gardens, Dublin 8, then pleaded not guilty to the attempted murders of Brian Masterson, Wayne Barrett and Austin Purcell at The Players Lounge Public House, Fairview Strand, Fairview, Dublin 3 on 26 July 2010.

Wilson also pleaded not guilty to the possession of firearms and ammunition, namely: a .38 Special Calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and .38 special calibre ammunition and a .32 Auto Calibre Zastava semi-automatic pistol and .32 auto calibre ammunition with intent to endanger life at the same location and on the same date.

The non-jury court previously heard that Wilson told gardaí he had “absolutely nothing to do with these allegations”.

Defence barrister Padraig Dwyer SC said that there had been an “enormous” amount of disclosure in the case “right up until Friday of last week” and requested that measures be put in place for his client to review CCTV in the case.

Dwyer asked that his client be allowed to view CCTV in the case up until Thursday of this week and requested that Ronan Kennedy SC, for the State, deliver his opening speech on that day.

Ms Justice Burns said that Kennedy’s opening speech should be on Thursday of this week and that evidence should then begin on that day.

Dwyer said there was “copious” amounts of CCTV but that the defence had only received what extracts were to be played in the trial last week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Ms Justice Burns said that the court would offer “every facility” for Wilson to view the CCTV evidence in the case and credited the defendant for taking an “active role” in his defence.

Dwyer said that a change in the medication to his client was “of grave concern to Mr Wilson” and that this may be an issue to be raised in the future.

Kennedy said that he would endeavour to answer any questions from the defence regarding disclosure and that it would be useful for the defence and the prosecution to have dialogue before the opening of the trial on Thursday.

Ms Justice Burns, sitting with Mr Justice James Faughnan and Ms Justice Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin said the court was “anxious” to start the trial and to have it completed inside five weeks before Christmas.

Ms Justice Burns then adjourned the matter to tomorrow to have Wilson produced so that he can view CCTV in a consultation room in the CCJ building before the opening prosecution speech on Thursday.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.