Over €40,000 raised for teen attacked in Ballyfermot

A FUNDRAISING APPEAL launched to help a teenager left with life-changing injuries after an assault has reached over €40,000 in just two days.

Alanna Quinn Idirs, aged 17, was on the way home with a friend when they were assaulted in Ballyfermot on Thursday by a number of youths.

Alanna’s mother Jamie said the group attacked Alanna and a male friend, leaving her with a ruptured right eye and several broken bones and teeth.

According to Jamie, one of the perpetrators is known to Alanna and had confronted her on the bus home from Liffey Valley prior to the attack.

“She [Alanna] was trying to make them leave him alone and one of them punched her and she fell to the ground. Then they attacked him, and witnesses have said that they saw her being hit with something in the face,” Jamie told RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime yesterday.

My daughter was viciously assaulted by 3 men. 30/12. 10pm CivicCenter.

Ballyfermot

30/12. 10pm CivicCenter. Ballyfermot WithHurlingStick,MetalBar&Knife. She suffered broken bones & lost of sight She is going tru multiple surgeries.

Two days ago, a GoFundMe appeal was launched to raise €5,000 in support of Alanna’s recovery. Since the appeal was launched, over €40,00 has been raised.

According to the page, all funds raised will be split equally with Alanna’s friend.

Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington paid tribute to Alanna, tweeting: “ I’m so so sorry this happened to your beautiful daughter, I hope whoever it was is caught and punished. Sending my love, recover well.”

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time with camera footage – including from dash-cams – to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.