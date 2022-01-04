#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

Over €40,000 raised for teen attacked in Ballyfermot

According to the page, all funds raised will be split equally with Alanna’s friend who was also injured in the attack.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 9:41 AM
31 minutes ago 8,256 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5645369

A FUNDRAISING APPEAL launched to help a teenager left with life-changing injuries after an assault has reached over €40,000 in just two days.

Alanna Quinn Idirs, aged 17, was on the way home with a friend when they were assaulted in Ballyfermot on Thursday by a number of youths.

Alanna’s mother Jamie said the group attacked Alanna and a male friend, leaving her with a ruptured right eye and several broken bones and teeth.

According to Jamie, one of the perpetrators is known to Alanna and had confronted her on the bus home from Liffey Valley prior to the attack.

“She [Alanna] was trying to make them leave him alone and one of them punched her and she fell to the ground. Then they attacked him, and witnesses have said that they saw her being hit with something in the face,” Jamie told RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime yesterday.

Two days ago, a GoFundMe appeal was launched to raise €5,000 in support of Alanna’s recovery. Since the appeal was launched, over €40,00 has been raised.

According to the page, all funds raised will be split equally with Alanna’s friend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington paid tribute to Alanna, tweeting: “ I’m so so sorry this happened to your beautiful daughter, I hope whoever it was is caught and punished. Sending my love, recover well.”

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time with camera footage – including from dash-cams – to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie