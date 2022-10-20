Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 20 October 2022
Two men sent forward for trial for alleged assault of teenagers in Dublin

One teen, Alanna Quinn Idris, lost her sight in one eye following the incident.

1 hour ago
Both accused have been sent forward to the Circuit Criminal Court.
TWO MEN ACCUSED have been sent forward for trial for assault and violent disorder over an incident where Alanna Quinn Idris and a teenage boy were injured in Dublin.

The then 17-year-old girl was left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbones and a ruptured eyeball following an assault at the Civic Centre, Ballyfermot, on the night of December 30.

Alanna, now 18, underwent several operations to fix her eye socket and lost her sight in the injured eye.

In January, Darragh Lyons and co-accused Jack Cummins appeared at Dublin District Court and were granted bail subject to conditions.

Darragh Lyons, 18, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, Dublin, is accused of assault causing harm to Alanna Quinn Idris and a male youth.

Co-defendant Jack Cummins, 18, Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged with the assault causing harm to the teenage boy.

They are also accused of violent disorder.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Today, gardaí served books of evidence on the pair.

Judge Paula Murphy granted a return for trial order and warned them to notify the prosecution within 14 days if they intended to introduce alibi evidence in their trial.

She told them their case was being sent to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, and the case will be listed for mention on November 11.

They spoke briefly to confirm they understood. Then, Judge Murphy granted them legal aid and warned them to obey the bail terms set down earlier.

Previously, the district court heard CCTV footage captures the moment “violence erupts”, resulting in the injuries of Dublin teen Alanna Quinn Idris.

In May, gardaí consented to remove curfews from the defendants’ bail conditions.

Earlier, they had to give gardaí their phone number. They must remain contactable, notify of any address change and have no contact with the injured parties or witnesses.

At their first hearing on January 7, the court heard Lyons was unemployed and had no prior conviction and that Cummins worked for a tyre company and had no criminal convictions.

