Dublin: 4 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Poll: Is legislation banning alcohol advertising near schools and creches a good idea?

From Wednesday, there will be a ban on alcohol advertising within 200 metres of a school.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 11 Nov 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,142 Views 15 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Viiviien
Image: Shutterstock/Viiviien

A BAN ON alcohol advertising within 200 metres of a school, creche or a local authority playground will be in place from Wednesday, the Irish Times has reported. 

The new measures, being introduced by Health Minister Simon Harris, will also extend to advertisements on buses and trains and bus stops and train stations. 

Some of the measures have been criticised from representative body Drinks Ireland, which pointed out that alcohol consumption is down 25% since 2005. 

However, it was also reported that Harris said Ireland’s relationship with alcohol “is not good, damages our health, harms our communities and harms many families”. 

So, today we want to know: Is legislation banning alcohol advertising near schools and creches a good idea?


Poll Results:

Yes (644)
No (457)
I'm not sure / no opinion (98)



Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

