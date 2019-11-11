Poll: Is legislation banning alcohol advertising near schools and creches a good idea?

A BAN ON alcohol advertising within 200 metres of a school, creche or a local authority playground will be in place from Wednesday, the Irish Times has reported.

The new measures, being introduced by Health Minister Simon Harris, will also extend to advertisements on buses and trains and bus stops and train stations.

Some of the measures have been criticised from representative body Drinks Ireland, which pointed out that alcohol consumption is down 25% since 2005.

However, it was also reported that Harris said Ireland’s relationship with alcohol “is not good, damages our health, harms our communities and harms many families”.

So, today we want to know: Is legislation banning alcohol advertising near schools and creches a good idea?

