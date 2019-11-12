This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New regulations to stop alcohol being advertised around children take effect from today

Ireland has the third highest levels of adolescent binge drinking in the world.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,736 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4887680
Image: Shutterstock/cdrin
Image: Shutterstock/cdrin

NEW LEGISLATION TO reduce the exposure of children to advertisements featuring alcohol products come into effect from today. 

Three sections of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018, which was first introduced as a Bill in 2015 and was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins last month, will limit the advertising of alcohol in public places. 

Alcohol advertising in or on public service vehicles, at public transport stops or stations, and within 200 metres of a school, creche, or local authority playground will be prohibited. 

Cinemas will be prohibited from advertising alcohol except around films with an 18 age classification. 

All children’s clothing that promotes alcohol will also be prohibited. 

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “Studies report consistently that exposure to alcohol advertising is associated with an increased likelihood that children will start to drink, or will drink greater quantities if they already do.

“These measures aim to change that situation in Ireland and to remove alcohol advertising from the day-to-day lives of our children. ”

Harris also pointed to data from the Global Burden of Disease Study published in March, which found that Ireland has the third highest levels of adolescent binge drinking in the world at 61% for females and almost 59% for males.

Related Read

04.11.19 Companies that break new alcohol advertisement rules will face fines and jail time

A new research group, chaired by Professor of Population Health Medicine at Trinity College Dublin, Joe Barry, has also been established to ensure the measures in the Act are effective and will continue to monitor the measures being introduced under the Act. 

“Reports in October this year identified an 80% increase in 2018 in the number of children under-16 admitted to Irish hospitals because of alcohol intoxication. 36 children in 2018 compared to 20 such cases in 2017,” Harris said.

“I am determined to continue this fight. These and other measures in the Public Health (Alcohol) Act will affect practical changes in our society in order to ensure that there will be no room for alcohol and alcohol advertising in Irish childhoods.”

The HSE is running an ‘Ask About Alcohol’ campaign to increase awareness of the negative effects on mental and physical health of alcohol use. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie