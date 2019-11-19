This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

When was the last time you drank alcohol and then regretted it? Global Drugs Survey asks about our 'last big night out'

TheJournal.ie is a partner of the GDS 2020 – you can participate here.

By TheJournal.ie Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 7:00 PM
38 minutes ago 2,852 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4897715
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

‘HOW MANY TIMES did you get drunk in the last 12 months?’

‘How many times did you regret getting drunk?’ 

Those are just two of the questions being asked by the Global Drugs Survey 2020 (GDS) as its authors look to understand the global population’s relationship with alcohol and other substances. 

The GDS was set up with an aim to better inform drug policy and, in its ninth year, it is focusing on some of the major public health and scientific issues that have been “making waves” over the past 12 months, its organisers said. 

As well as alcohol, the researchers want to know about people’s vaping habits, their use of CBD and other cannabis products and whether they take psychedelics as medication. 

They will also ask questions around the use of MDMA, also known as molly and ecstasy, which has come back into focus this year – in Ireland and elsewhere. They want to figure out how people dose and how this influences the “balance between pleasure and harms”. 

Big night out

Many of the questions in this year’s survey will concentrate on the participant’s last “big night out”. Where did you go? What did you drink? Did you take drugs? Were there any gardaí around you?

Every year, there are also findings around drug prices and sources, the darknet, novel drugs and value for money, as well as the rates of seeking emergency medical treatment following the use of different drugs. 

So far, the survey has attracted over 35,000 responses around the world. Alongside Hot Press, TheJournal.ie is a media partner to the survey in Ireland, giving you a chance to participate.

Related Read

16.05.19 'The cocaine trade is booming': 54% of Irish people who use cocaine want to cut down

Professor Adam Winstock, a consultant psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist created the survey who created the survey, believes the information will help “people use drugs more safely”.

He says, “If you have used alcohol or any other drug in the last 12 months and want to help the world have honest conversations about drug use please take 20-30 minutes and share your experience with thousands of others in GDS2020 now.”

The survey is encrypted, all responses are anonymous and confidential and it doesn’t collect IP addresses.

The results of the survey will be published on TheJournal.ie next year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie
michael+trial@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie