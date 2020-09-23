#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Alcohol-only pubs in Northern Ireland can reopen today for the first time since March

First Minister Arlene Foster said that Northern Ireland’s new restrictions was “a wake-up call” and not a second lockdown.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,795 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5212451
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot

PUBS IN NORTHERN Ireland that don’t serve food can reopen today for the first time since March. A similar reopening of pubs in Ireland took place on Monday.

In both jurisdictions, the reopening of so-called ‘wet’ pubs had been repeatedly delayed as governments grappled with increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, alcohol-only pubs in Ireland (but outside of Dublin) were permitted to open under strict Covid-19 measures: these included groups being limited to six people from three households, with a one-metre distance between each table and a time limit of 105 minutes. If a pub can implement a two-metre distance, there is no time limit.

All customers are to be off the premises by 11.30pm – this is the same curfew as in Scotland. In the England and Wales, pubs and restaurants must close by 10pm.

Fresh Covid-19 restrictions were extended to all of Northern Ireland last night, which First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster said was “a wake-up call”, and “despite all of the headlines this is not a second lockdown”.

The new rules mean there can be no mixing of households indoors, with some exemptions, while no more than six people from two households can meet in a garden.

Previously, the measures only applied to Belfast and Ballymena in Co Antrim.

The DUP leader described the additional restrictions as “tough”.

“Despite all of our divisions in Northern Ireland, our doors have always been open. We are good neighbours, we are naturally hospitable to everyone, but it is no kindness to host or attend large gatherings in each other’s homes at the moment.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said they were “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread of the virus across the community”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are in a critical period in our response to this pandemic, which continues to escalate globally,” Sinn Féin’s leader in the North said.

There were 75 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland reported yesterday. There were no further deaths recorded by the Department of Health; the death toll recorded by the department remained at 577.

- With reporting from the Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie