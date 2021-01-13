#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 January 2021
Aldi to create 1,050 jobs across the country, including 700 permanent roles

The supermarket chain plans to open a number of new stores in Ireland this year.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 8:46 AM
Image: Shutterstock/jax10289
Image: Shutterstock/jax10289

ALDI HAS ANNOUNCED it is to recruit 1,050 new store staff in Ireland this year.

The supermarket chain said the new roles include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs to support the current trading period. 

Aldi plans to open four new stores in the coming months in Dunshaughlin in Meath, Douglas in Cork, Newbridge in Kildare and Bayside in Dublin. 

Additional stores are due to open in Cahersiveen and Killarney later this year. 

Aldi has also submitted new store planning applications in the past year, seeking permission to open new stores in Castlecomer, Roaches Street Limerick, Ballybrit, Ballyhaunis, Kanturk and Shannon.

The supermarket chain said additional staff are required to help meet ongoing customer demand across its network. 

Employment opportunities are available for positions such as store assistant, store manager and assistant store manager. 

Welcoming the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Employment Leo Varadkar paid tribute to all supermarket workers who he said have made a “crucial contribution” to Ireland throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“I would like to thank them for their continued dedication and commitment during these challenging times,” Varadkar said. 

Aldi has 145 stores across Ireland and employs over 4,500 people here. 

