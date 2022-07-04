#Open journalism No news is bad news

Aldi to include bowel cancer symptoms on its toilet rolls from the autumn

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer found in Ireland.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 4 Jul 2022, 6:45 AM
46 minutes ago 4,407 Views 2 Comments
Image: ALDI
Image: ALDI

SUPERMARKET CHAIN ALDI is to add signs and symptoms of bowel cancer to all its packs of toilet roll as part of its partnership with the Irish Cancer Society.

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer found in Ireland, with almost 2,700 people diagnosed each year.

Recent research from the Irish Cancer Society shows almost one in every two people are not confident when it comes to spotting early signs of bowel cancer.*

The supermarket said it aims to raise awareness of the disease by including potentially life-saving information, together with a QR code for customers to find out more, on the packaging of its entire range of toilet rolls. The new information will appear on packaging this autumn, a spokesperson for the supermarket said.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “By outlining the key warning signs of bowel cancer on our packaging we hope to reach as many people as possible and further make a difference through our work with the Irish Cancer Society. Spotting signs early is so important, so anything we can do to raise awareness of what people should look out for is crucial.”

Phil Harford, Daffodil Centre Nurse at the Irish Cancer Society, added: “Bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early so it’s important to check your bowel health and know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer.

“Early detection can save lives, so visit your GP if you have any worries or concerns and take part in BowelScreen when you are invited to do so.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

