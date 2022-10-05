Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family of cinematographer killed on film set

The actor fatally shot Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun during a rehearsal for “Rust” in New Mexico last October.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 4:12 PM
52 minutes ago 4,832 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5884974
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ACTOR ALEC BALDWIN has said he has reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set last year.

The US actor was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for “Rust,” a Western being filmed in New Mexico last October when it discharged a live round, killing 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins.

“We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said in an Instagram post.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Baldwin said in his Instagram post.

Baldwin, who was a producer as well as the star of the movie “Rust,” had been told the gun was safe and has previously said he did not pull the trigger.

Production on the movie will continue in January, filmmakers said in statement today, with Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins taking on the role of executive producer.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Matthew Hutchins said in the statement. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”

According to Matthew Hutchins, “all the original principal players” will return to the set.

“Rust” director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, said he would devote his work on the film going forward “to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud.”

“Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started,” he said in a statement today.

The family’s lawsuit was one of a series of civil proceedings over the fatal shooting, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and led to calls for guns to be permanently banned from sets.

Investigators have not filed criminal charges over the tragedy, but have refused to rule them out against anyone involved, including Baldwin.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie