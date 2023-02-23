Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to 'Rust' manslaughter

HOLLYWOOD STAR ALEC Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over the death of a cinematographer who was shot on the set of the low-budget Western “Rust.”

The actor had been expected to make his first court appearance tomorrow, but made an administrative filing waiving that right and entering his plea.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapon on set, face two alternative counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors often level alternative charges because it increases the likelihood of a conviction, giving a jury greater scope to return a guilty verdict.

