Thursday 19 January 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Alamy Stock Photo Alec Balwin
# Involuntary Manslaughter
Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charge over film set shooting
If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
34 minutes ago

ACTOR ALEC BALDWIN is to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the low-budget western ‘Rust’.

The film’s armourer, who was responsible for the weapon that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, will also be charged, prosecutors in New Mexico have announced.

If convicted, they both face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” the state’s First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

 – © AFP 2023

AFP
