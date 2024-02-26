Alec Baldwin set to stand trial over fatal film set shooting in July

ALEC BALDWIN WILL stand trial in July over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set three years ago, a New Mexico judge has ruled.

The US actor pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this month over the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in 2021.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Court documents published today show jury selection has been set for 9 July, with opening arguments expected the following day. The trial, in Santa Fe, is set to last until July 19.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.

The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, is currently on trial in New Mexico. She is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter.

She also faces one charge of tampering with evidence in relation to the alleged disposal of cocaine in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Last April, an initial set of manslaughter charges were dropped against Baldwin after prosecutors found “new facts” that required “further investigation and forensic analysis”.

He now faces two alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for “negligent use of a firearm” or one for acting “without due caution or circumspection”. The jury may decide to convict him on one or the other, or neither, but cannot find him guilty of both.

If convicted, Baldwin could be jailed for up to 18 months.

Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro have asked for a speedy trial in order to “minimise public vilification and suspicion and to avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution.”

Dave Halls, the film’s safety coordinator and assistant director who handed Baldwin the loaded gun, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last year and was sentenced to six months’ probation.

Filming of Rust was halted by the tragedy, but resumed last year.

The cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, who has already settled a wrongful death suit with “Rust” producers, served as an executive producer.

Director Souza, who was injured in the shooting, returned to the project, saying at the time that completing the movie would be “bittersweet” but that the cast and crew “are committed to completing what Halyna and I started.”

Baldwin remains free on bail.

Additional reporting by © AFP 2024