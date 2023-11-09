Veteran Spanish politician taken to hospital in Madrid after being shot in the street

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
VETERAN SPANISH POLITICIAN Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street, police have said.
The 78-year-old was hit in the face in a central street in the capital at about 1.30pm local time and conscious when taken to hospital, police added.
Vidal-Cuadras was a long-time member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before he broke away to help found the far-right Vox party.
He left Vox just after a failed bid to win a European seat in 2014.
Police are investigating the shooting.
Vox president Santiago Abascal said he believed Vidal-Quadras’ life was not in immediate danger.
Abascal said: “Thank God it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger.”
Popular Party president Alberto Nunez Feijoo deplored the shooting and wished for Vidal-Quadras’ recovery.
