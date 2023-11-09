Veteran Spanish politician taken to hospital in Madrid after being shot in the street

VETERAN SPANISH POLITICIAN Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street, police have said.

The 78-year-old was hit in the face in a central street in the capital at about 1.30pm local time and conscious when taken to hospital, police added.

Vidal-Cuadras was a long-time member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before he broke away to help found the far-right Vox party.

He left Vox just after a failed bid to win a European seat in 2014.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Vox president Santiago Abascal said he believed Vidal-Quadras’ life was not in immediate danger.

Abascal said: “Thank God it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger.”

Popular Party president Alberto Nunez Feijoo deplored the shooting and wished for Vidal-Quadras’ recovery.