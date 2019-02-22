Teenager who abducted and killed Alesha MacPhail named as Aaron Campbell

Georgina Lochrane, Alesha MacPhail's mother, outside the High Court in Glasgow today. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

THE 16-YEAR-OLD BOY who was found guilty yesterday of the abduction, rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail last year has been named Aaron Campbell.

The teenager’s name was released after a judge in Glasgow lifted reporting restrictions.

Alesha MacPhail was reported missing from her grandparents’ home on the Isle of Bute in July 2018.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area later that day. 16-year-old Aaron Campbell was later charged with her murder, but due to reporting restrictions because of his age, his name hasn’t been released until now.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston shares a statement following the verdict. pic.twitter.com/K9migktDwi — Police Scotland (@policescotland) February 21, 2019 Source: Police Scotland /Twitter

In a statement, Police Scotland’s Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston said that Alesha’s death was “senseless and barbaric” and in what was a “particularly harrowing case”.

To be faced with the death of a little girl in such a cold and cruel way was extremely difficult for everyone.

“The effects of her death are still being felt today,” he said.

Houston said that they hoped Campbell’s conviction would bring the family some comfort.

