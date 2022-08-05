Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Friday 5 August 2022
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million in damages over Sandy Hook hoax claims

The conspiracy theorist must pay the money to the parents of a pupil killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

By Press Association Friday 5 Aug 2022, 11:18 PM
12 minutes ago 1,123 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5834624
Alex Jones.
Image: Bob Daemmrich/PA
Alex Jones.
Alex Jones.
Image: Bob Daemmrich/PA

A TEXAS JURY has ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million (€48.4 million) in damages to the parents of a pupil killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax.

The amount is less than the $150 million (€147 million) sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse Lewis was among 19 children and six educators killed in the deadliest classroom shooting in US history.

The trial is the first time Jones has been held financially liable for peddling lies about the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jurors at first awarded Heslin and Lewis $4.1 million dollars (€3.9 million) in compensatory damages, which Jones called a major victory.

But in the final phase of the two-week trial, the same Austin jury came back and tacked on an additional $45.2 million (€44.3 million) in punitive damages.

Punitive damages are meant to punish defendants for particularly egregious conduct, beyond monetary compensation awarded to the individuals they hurt.

A high punitive award is also seen as a chance for jurors to send a wider societal message and a way to deter others from the same conduct in the future.

Lawyers for the family had urged jurors to hand down a financial punishment that would put Infowars out of business.

“You have the ability to stop this man from ever doing it again,” Wesley Ball told the jury.

It is unclear how much money Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, have.

An economist hired by the plaintiffs testified that Jones and the company are worth up to $270 million (€265 million), suggesting that Jones was still making money.

But Jones testified that any award over $2 million (€1.9 million) would “sink us”. Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy protection during the trial’s first week.

Jones still faces two other defamation lawsuits from Sandy Hook families in Texas and Connecticut.

