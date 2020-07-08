This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 8 July, 2020
World snowboarding champion Alex Pullin dies while spearfishing in Australia

“His enthusiasm was infectious and his impact on Olympic sport can’t be overstated.”

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 8:53 AM
43 minutes ago 8,190 Views 2 Comments
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

TWO-TIME WORLD snowboarding champion Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin has died aged 32, reportedly while spearfishing off the Australian coast, Olympic officials said.

Pullin, who was the Australian team flag bearer at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, was found unresponsive on the ocean floor while spearfishing on the Gold Coast in Queensland, apparently after losing consciousness, local press reports said.

“This is an incredibly sad day for us all,” said Ian Chesterman, the Australian chef de mission at the Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014) and Pyeongchang (2018) Winter Olympics, where Pullin competed.

Chumpy was a champion bloke as well as being a champion athlete. He had great charisma that allowed him to be a natural leader.

“He was always prepared to give his time to build winter sport in this country because he was so passionate about what he did. His enthusiasm was infectious and his impact on Olympic sport can’t be overstated.”

alex-pullin-obit Australia's Alex Pullin being announced as the flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. Source: AAP/PA Images

Pullin twice won world championship gold in the snowboard cross and took part in three winter Olympics, with sixth in Pyeongchang his best result.

Olympic Winter Institute of Australia chief Geoff Lipshut called him “Australia’s great snowboard male pioneer”.

Along with his love of the snow, Pullin was a keen spearfisherman and diving enthusiast.

olympian-alex-pullin-death A flower memorial is seen at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. Source: AAP/PA Images

A fortnight ago, he posted a picture of himself spearfishing on Instagram.

“Unreal day in the ocean!” he said. “Whales singing & breaching all around us, hanging with great people, plus bringing home plenty of fish for the week.”

