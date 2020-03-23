This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 March, 2020
Alex Salmond cleared of all charges in sexual assault trial in Scotland

He denied all 13 charges.

By Press Association Monday 23 Mar 2020, 3:07 PM
49 minutes ago 8,019 Views 16 Comments
Alex Salmond arrives at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Image: PA Images
Alex Salmond arrives at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Alex Salmond arrives at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Image: PA Images

FORMER SCOTTISH FIRST Minister Alex Salmond has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

The former first minister of Scotland walked free after being cleared by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He denied all 13 charges and the jury returned a not proven verdict on one charge of assault with intent to rape, finding him not guilty of all other charges, including an attempted rape.

Salmond, wearing his trademark saltire tie, showed little emotion as the verdicts were read out.

He turned to the two court security officers and said “thank you” to each of them.

Judge Lady Dorrian discharged Salmond and he said: “Thank you my lady,” before leaving the courtroom.

Women

Salmond was found not guilty of indecent assault of a woman, known as Woman A, on various occasions in June and July 2008 in Glasgow by kissing her on the mouth and touching her buttocks and breast with his hands over her clothing.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault of the same woman on an occasion in December 2010 at a nightclub in Edinburgh, by touching her arms, breasts and hips with his hands over her clothing.

Salmond was found not guilty of indecent assault of a woman, known as Woman B, on an occasion between October and November 2010 at Bute House in Edinburgh by repeatedly seizing her by her wrists and repeatedly pulling her towards him and attempting to kiss her.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman, known as Woman C, in a car travelling between Holyrood Road and Waverley Station in Edinburgh on an occasion in February 2011 by touching her leg with his hand over her clothing.

He was also found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman, known as Woman D, on various occasions between May 2011 and June 2013 at Bute House, at the Scottish Parliament and elsewhere by touching her buttocks with his hands over her clothing, and touching and stroking her hair.

More to follow

