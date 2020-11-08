Jeopardy quiz show host Alex Trebek dies aged 80

ALEX TREBEK, WHO presided over the American quiz show Jeopardy! for more than 30 years, has died aged 80.

Trebek, who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, died at his California home today surrounded by family and friends, Jeopardy! studio Sony said.

The Canadian-born host, who made a point of informing fans about his health directly, spoke about his illness and his hope for a cure in a video posted on 6 March 2019.

In the video, Trebek said he was joining the 50,000 other Americans who receive such a diagnosis each year and that he recognised that the prognosis was not encouraging.

But Trebek said he intended to fight it and keep working, even joking that he needed to beat the disease because his Jeopardy! contract ran for three more years.

Less than a week later, he opened the show with a message acknowledging the outpouring of kind words and prayers he had received.

Jeopardy! bills itself as “America’s favourite quiz show” and captivated the public with a unique format in which contestants were told the answers and had to provide the questions on a variety of subjects, including films, politics, history and popular culture.

Trebek, who became its host in 1984, was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants, appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly and, at the same time, moving the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.