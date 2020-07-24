This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ocasio-Cortez criticises Republican congressman over 'f***ing bitch' comment

Ocasio-Cortez said Ted Yoho’s comments were symptomatic of a wider problem of attitudes towards women.

By AFP Friday 24 Jul 2020, 7:51 AM
1 hour ago 14,338 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158576

Source: C-SPAN/YouTube

US REPRESENTATIVE ALEXANDRIA Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star of the Democratic Party, admonished a Republican congressman who allegedly hurled a sexist slur at her on the steps of the US Capitol.

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, a progressive lawmaker from New York popularly known as “AOC,” said Florida Representative Ted Yoho had “put his finger in my face.”

“He called me disgusting, he called me crazy, he called me out of my mind,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a nearly 10-minute speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me — and I quote — a ‘fucking bitch,’” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest member of Congress, said she was not looking for an apology from the 65-year-old Yoho — but that his behaviour was symptomatic of a wider problem of attitudes towards women.

“What we are seeing is that incidents like these are happening in a pattern,” she said. “This is a pattern of an attitude towards women and dehumanisation of others.”

“All of us have had to deal with this in some form,” she continued. “I have waited tables in restaurants. I have tossed men out of bars that have used language like Mr. Yoho’s.

ocasio-cortez-confrontation New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Source: PA Images

“This is not new and that is the problem,” she said. “It is cultural.

It is a culture of lack of impunity, of accepting of violence and violent language against women, an entire structure of power that supports that. Because not only have I been spoken to disrespectfully, particularly by members of the Republican Party.

“But the president of the United States last year told me to go home to another country with the implication that I don’t even belong in America,” she added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ocasio-Cortez is of Puerto Rican origin but was born and raised in New York City.

Speaking on the House floor on Wednesday, Yoho apologised “for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York” but denied calling her an “offensive name.”

A journalist from The Hill, a political news outlet, who witnessed the exchange said Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez: “You are out of your freaking mind.”

He called her “disgusting” and walking away uttered the words “fucking bitch,” the reporter said.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie