Funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be held on Friday

THE FUNERAL OF Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow, his spokesperson has said.

His funeral will be held at a church in Moscow’s south-east Maryino district on Friday afternoon, Kira Yarmysh said. The burial will take place at a nearby cemetery.

Navalny died in mid-February in one of Russia’s harshest penal facilities.

Russian authorities said the cause of his death at age 47 is still unknown, and the results of any investigation are likely to be questioned abroad.

Many Western leaders have already said they hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for his death.

Yarmysh spoke of the difficulties his team encountered in trying to find a site for a “farewell event” for Navalny.

Writing on X, she said most venues said they were fully booked, with some “refusing when we mention the surname Navalny”, and one disclosing that “funeral agencies were forbidden to work with us”.

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said the funeral was initially planned for Thursday – the day of Mr Putin’s annual address to Russia’s Federal Assembly – but no venue would agree to hold it on that day.

Advertisement

Zhdanov wrote on Telegram: “The real reason is clear. The Kremlin understands that nobody will need Putin and his message on the day we say farewell to Alexei.”

In a video address on 19 February, Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya accused President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and vowed to continue his work.

“Vladimir Putin killed my husband Alexei Navalny,” she said in a video address on social media.

“Alexei died in a prison colony after three years of torment and torture,” she said.

“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny. I will continue to fight for the freedom of our country,” Navalnaya said. “And I call on you to stand by me.”

“Putin took from me the most valuable thing that I had, the closest and most loved person. But Putin also took Navalny from you,” the 47-year-old said.

Navalnaya stood by her husband as he galvanised mass protests in Russia, flying him out of the country when he was poisoned before defiantly returning to Moscow with him in 2021, knowing he would be jailed.

The announcement she will replace Navalny is a momentous and unpredictable turn for Russia’s exiled and beleaguered opposition, which has been left leaderless after Navalny’s death.

It comes just one month ahead of a presidential election in Russia, with Putin running with no real challengers.

Includes reporting by Press Association