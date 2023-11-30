Former British chancellor Alistair Darling dies aged 70

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
FORMER BRITISH CHANCELLOR and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling has died aged 70.
The long-serving MP died after spending time in hospital being treated for cancer, a spokesperson on behalf of his family said.
A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today.
“Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”
He served as a Labour MP from 1987 to 2015 and was chancellor during the financial crisis of 2008.
He retired from the House of Lords in 2020 just five years after being appointed a life peer.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site