This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All I Want for Christmas is You tops US charts for first time, 25 years after its release

This is Carey’s 19th number one hit, putting her just one song behind The Beatles’ overall record.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 7,132 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936614
Mariah Carey performing in 2016.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Mariah Carey performing in 2016.
Mariah Carey performing in 2016.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

25 YEARS AFTER a holiday classic that’s become one of the season’s most popular songs, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You has topped the Billboard charts for the first time.

Many social media users voiced their shock that the catchy song had not already jingled its way to the top.

“We did it,” Carey tweeted yesterday. 

When the singer originally released the global hit in 1994 as part of her Merry Christmas album, Billboard’s rules at the time didn’t allow it to compete on the Hot 100 chart because it was not commercially available as a single.

That changed in December 1998, when cuts off an album were welcomed to the US top songs list.

This bumped Carey’s song onto the chart for the first time on 8 January 2000.

The 2003 holiday film Love Actually helped keep the song in the collective consciousness, as streaming ensured its place in the holiday canon.

The song started appearing on the list annually from 2012, when streams were added to Billboard’s ranking metrics.

For the song’s 25th anniversary this year, Carey promoted it even harder than usual, beginning her social media drive the morning after Halloween.

New video 

She also dropped a new video for the song – which counts towards Hot 100 placement – and released the song as a stand-alone CD single for the first time.

This week the song posted 45 million streams, 27,000 digital sales and 34 million radio plays, according to Billboard.

Carey’s climb to the top marks the first time a Christmas track has claimed number one on the Hot 100 in six decades, when The Chipmunk Song reigned for four weeks in 1958-1959.

It’s Carey’s 19th number-one hit, putting her just one song behind The Beatles’ overall record of 20 top songs.

All I Want for Christmas Is You is currently Spotify’s most-streamed song in the United Kingdom, and is gaining ground in France, whose SNEP top songs chart now has it in 31st place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie