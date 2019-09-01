This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 1 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Skipping the pub? Here's where to watch the All-Ireland final

The Dubs will face the kingdom again on Sunday with thousands set to descend upon Croke Park.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 6:30 AM
40 minutes ago 1,255 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788902
Smithfield Square in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock/Pierre-Olivier
Smithfield Square in Dublin.
Smithfield Square in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock/Pierre-Olivier

DUBLIN WILL HAVE their shot at GAA history on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park, an appearance in the All-Ireland senior football decider where they will attempt to complete five-in-a-row.

This particular run of final glories began in 2015 when they claimed victory by 0-12 to 0-9 against Kerry. 

The Dubs will face the Kingdom again on Sunday with thousands of people set to descend upon Drumcondra ahead of a 3:30pm kick off. 

If you’ve missed out on a ticket or feel like skipping the pub, there’s a few alternatives for watching the big game. 

In Dublin? Head down to Smithfield Square where Dublin City Council are showing both the Cork vs Galway minor final at 1pm followed by the All-Ireland final on a large outdoor screen. 

The event opens at 12:30pm. DCC are advising people that there is no parking available and no alcohol allowed. 

“Come down to Smithfield Plaza and enjoy the atmosphere and a great final with your fellow Dubs,” Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said in a statement. “Dublin City Council is proud to be bringing this free, family-friendly event to Smithfield and I hope we get a good crowd down to cheer on the Boys in Blue.”

Feel like watching the Big Game in a cinema? Well, Odeon in Stillorgan, Coolock and Charelstown will be showing the All-Ireland final from 3pm. These screenings are free and on a first come, first serve basis. 

And, if you’re down at Electric Picnic, An Puball Gaeilge tent at the Mindfield will be screening the action straight to Stradbally. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie