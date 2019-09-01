Skipping the pub? Here's where to watch the All-Ireland final

DUBLIN WILL HAVE their shot at GAA history on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park, an appearance in the All-Ireland senior football decider where they will attempt to complete five-in-a-row.

This particular run of final glories began in 2015 when they claimed victory by 0-12 to 0-9 against Kerry.

The Dubs will face the Kingdom again on Sunday with thousands of people set to descend upon Drumcondra ahead of a 3:30pm kick off.

If you’ve missed out on a ticket or feel like skipping the pub, there’s a few alternatives for watching the big game.

In Dublin? Head down to Smithfield Square where Dublin City Council are showing both the Cork vs Galway minor final at 1pm followed by the All-Ireland final on a large outdoor screen.

The event opens at 12:30pm. DCC are advising people that there is no parking available and no alcohol allowed.

“Come down to Smithfield Plaza and enjoy the atmosphere and a great final with your fellow Dubs,” Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said in a statement. “Dublin City Council is proud to be bringing this free, family-friendly event to Smithfield and I hope we get a good crowd down to cheer on the Boys in Blue.”

Feel like watching the Big Game in a cinema? Well, Odeon in Stillorgan, Coolock and Charelstown will be showing the All-Ireland final from 3pm. These screenings are free and on a first come, first serve basis.

And, if you’re down at Electric Picnic, An Puball Gaeilge tent at the Mindfield will be screening the action straight to Stradbally.