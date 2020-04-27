This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Garda association calls for all-Ireland approach to policing during Covid-19 crisis

A loophole in the law means travel curbs do not apply to those living outside the Republic’s legal jurisdiction.

By Press Association Monday 27 Apr 2020, 2:01 PM
1 hour ago 7,032 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084975
Gardai mount coronavirus checkpoints on the border with Northern Ireland at Carrickarnon, Co Louth
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

THE GROUP THAT represents Garda sergeants and inspectors has called for an all-Ireland approach when it comes to policing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A loophole in the law means travel curbs do not apply to those living outside the Republic of Ireland’s legal jurisdiction.

It means people from Northern Ireland who travel to the Republic on day trips cannot be arrested there due to a gap in the Covid-19 legislation.

The president of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Cormac Moylan, told Newstalk FM the discrepancy is causing concern for the force and called for an “all-island approach” to policing.

“There is two jurisdictions on this island, but there is one virus. This virus knows no boundaries – so I think there is a need for a kind of all-island approach,” he said.

“We would love to see that we would have something in place that would give people a little bit more sure-footedness on this issue.

“We’re unable to use these powers for people coming from Northern Ireland who are travelling beyond 2km from their place of residence.”

Moylan said the issue is of particular concern in the border region.

“As the residence is not in this jurisdiction it creates an issue for the members – particularly in the border counties like Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth,” he said.

As it stands we can’t return visitors from Northern Ireland back across the border, this may change before the weekend.

“But the concept that’s being used on the ground – and it’s being used across the border as well – is a concept of engage, explain, encourage and enforce.

“An odd time we have to get into the explain concept and encourage concept, not that often.

“But when you try to explain to somebody and you appeal to their better instincts in relation to the risks – that is where most of it is at.”

Moylan said Garda checkpoints will be stepped up for the bank holiday this weekend when an increase in people making trips over the border is expected.

