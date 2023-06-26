Dublin-Mayo and Kerry-Tyrone the standout ties in All-Ireland football quarter-final draw

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DUBLIN AND MAYO will face off in the All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals next weekend.
Reigning champions Kerry will go head-to-head with Tyrone amidst a hugely entertaining line-up.
The other quarter-finals are Armagh v Monaghan and Derry v Cork.
The draw took place live on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.
The quarter-finals will be played in Croke Park next weekend with two taking place on Saturday, 1 July and two more being played on Sunday, 2 July.
The GAA will confirm fixture details later this afternoon.
All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw
Kerry v Tyrone
Armagh v Monaghan
Derry v Cork
Dublin v Mayo.
Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site