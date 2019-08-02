This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Together Now organisers 'aware' of traffic issues as festival-goers vent after long delays

Many fans complained of long delays in getting to the Waterford festival.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 2 Aug 2019, 10:23 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Mueller
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Mueller

MUSIC FESTIVAL ALL Together Now has said it is “aware” of the delays many people getting to the venue in Waterford faced, after festival-goers complained about long queues of traffic. 

“We are aware of the delays in getting to this weekend’s All Together Now Festival, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” a statement released on the festival’s Facebook page said. 

“Every new festival faces challenges. Everything in terms of carpark, campsite and Main Arena opened on time today,” the statement said. 

Many of those travelling to the festival took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about long delays and severe traffic on the roads leading to Curraghmore, where the festival is held. 

The festival, which is in its second year, takes place over the course of this weekend. With a capacity of over 20,000, Gardaí released a traffic management plan for festival goers earlier this week. 

Last year, 15,000 tickets were sold for the festival. Headliners this year include Patti Smith, the National and Irish band Fontaines D.C. 

“We have encouraged people to use Bus Eireann services, train services and car-pooling systems, to reduce the numbers of cars on the road. We appreciate people’s excitement and expectations for this year’s sold out festival and with today’s brilliant weather many of you travelled early to get here,” the All Together Now statement added. 

