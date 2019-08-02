All Together Now organisers 'aware' of traffic issues as festival-goers vent after long delays

MUSIC FESTIVAL ALL Together Now has said it is “aware” of the delays many people getting to the venue in Waterford faced, after festival-goers complained about long queues of traffic.

“We are aware of the delays in getting to this weekend’s All Together Now Festival, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” a statement released on the festival’s Facebook page said.

“Every new festival faces challenges. Everything in terms of carpark, campsite and Main Arena opened on time today,” the statement said.

Many of those travelling to the festival took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about long delays and severe traffic on the roads leading to Curraghmore, where the festival is held.

This is an absolute joke. You sold out a festival and didnt put in place appropriate traffic management plans. Plenty of us car pooled. Will you be refunding people for the fact they missed 1 day of the festival due to your mismanagement? 4 hours plus to go 10km #AllTogetherNow — Barbara Clyne (@BarbaraClyne) August 2, 2019 Source: Barbara Clyne /Twitter

The festival, which is in its second year, takes place over the course of this weekend. With a capacity of over 20,000, Gardaí released a traffic management plan for festival goers earlier this week.

Last year, 15,000 tickets were sold for the festival. Headliners this year include Patti Smith, the National and Irish band Fontaines D.C.

“We have encouraged people to use Bus Eireann services, train services and car-pooling systems, to reduce the numbers of cars on the road. We appreciate people’s excitement and expectations for this year’s sold out festival and with today’s brilliant weather many of you travelled early to get here,” the All Together Now statement added.