Famed songwriter who penned tracks such as September and the Friends theme tune dies aged 72

THE SONGWRITER RESPONSIBLE for classic hits such as September by Earth, Wind and Fire has died.

Allee Willis was 72.

She was also famous for her writing the theme tune to sitcom Friends (“I’ll Be There For You”) as well as the theme for The Karate Kid (“You’re The Best”).

Her “partner and soulmate” Prudence Fenton was described as being “in total shock” over her best friend’s sudden death, Variety reported earlier today. She died as a result of a cardiac arrest.

Over the course of her long career, Willis wrote hundreds of songs for artists including the Pointer Sisters, the Pet Shop Boys and the aforementioned Earth, Wind and Fire.

As well as September, she also penned the band’s hit Boogie Wonderland and the music to the film The Color Purple.

She also collaborated with stars such as James Brown and Bob Dylan.

Willis was last year inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

She was well-known for being outspoken on all matters musical. Last year, she described Taylor Swift’s cover of September in the following terms:

“I didn’t really think she did a horrible job. Yes, I felt it was as lethargic as a drunk turtle dozing under a sunflower after ingesting a bottle of Valium, and I thought it had all the build of a one-story motel, but, I mean, the girl didn’t kill anybody. She didn’t run over your foot. She just cut a very calm and somewhat boring take of one of the peppiest, happiest, most popular songs in history.”