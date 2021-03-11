#Open journalism No news is bad news

New York governor sex assault allegation reported to police

Mr Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 10:47 PM
A LAWYER FOR New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself.

The Times Union of Albany reported on Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Mr Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence.

Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, said in a statement on Thursday that as a matter of state policy, the woman who made the allegations was told she should contact her local police department.

“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” Ms Garvey said.

She said the state was obligated to do so under state law.

Earlier on Thursday, a group of 59 Democratic state legislators demanded Mr Cuomo’s resignation in the wake of the allegation at the Executive Mansion last year.

The letter released by the group comes as Mr Cuomo’s grip on power in the state appeared increasingly tenuous.

The top Democrat in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie, said he will meet with members in conference on “potential paths forward” in light of mounting allegations.

In New York, the Assembly is the legislative house that could move to impeach Mr Cuomo, who has faced multiple allegations that he made the workplace an uncomfortable place for young women with sexually suggestive remarks and behaviour, including unwanted touching and a kiss.

Nineteen senators and 40 Assembly members said in a letter on Thursday that it was time for Mr Cuomo to go.

Mr Cuomo has repeatedly said he will not resign and urged the public to await the outcome of an investigation of his conduct by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Mr Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone but has said he is sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable and did not intend to do so.

