CCTV captured alleged assault of a prisoner by prison officer

FOOTAGE OF AN alleged assault of a man in the custody of the prison service by a prison officer has been captured on video by two devices, The Journal has learned.

The alleged assault took place inside a prison van and it is understood a CCTV camera inside the van allegedly captured the incident take place as well as a handheld camera.

Gardaí in Ronanstown Garda Station have launched a probe into the incident after they recieved a report on 3 November, a garda spokesperson has said.

The alleged assault left the man in custody in a coma the Irish Daily Star reported today.

The man, aged in his 50s, attended hospital for treatment, a garda spokesperson said.

It is understood the incident took place at Clover Hill prison, inside a Prison Service Escort Corp van, with CCTV on board the vehicle.

It is also understood that the officer allegedly used a protective shield during the assault, which resulted in the man sustaining a cut to the head.

This incident is being investigated by members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Lucan Garda District, the spokesperson said.

It is understood the prison officer has been suspended from his duties.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said the service does not comment on matters relating to prison incidences.

Enquires into the incident are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.