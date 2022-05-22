Gardaí arrest and charge two men after alleged industrial park burglary

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged two men following an alleged burglary in an industrial park in Dublin 10 yesterday evening.

At around 7.30pm, Gardaí were alerted to a burglary taking place at a premises in the industrial park. Officers attached to Kilmainham Garda Station responded to the incident with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

On arrival at the scene, gardaí said they observed two suspects removing property from the premises. Both suspects attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended a short time later, according to a statement from gardaí.

A spokesman for the force said:” The men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Kilmainham Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Monday 23rd May 2022 at 10.30am.”