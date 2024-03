A MAN AGED in his late teens has been hospitalised after an alleged stabbing during an aggravated robbery incident on Camden Street in Dublin city centre last night.

A man in his 20s has been arrested.

The incident took place in the early hours of this morning on Camden St on the southside of the city, which is popular for its busy bars and restaurants.

The victim was taken to St James’s Hospital in Dublin to receive treatment for his injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

Investigations remain ongoing.