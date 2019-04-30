This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged with murdering partner Amanda Carroll sent forward for trial

Carroll was discovered at her home in Dublin 7 shortly on 21 October, 2018.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 7,382 Views No Comments
Amanda Carroll
Image: RIP.ie
Amanda Carroll
Amanda Carroll
Image: RIP.ie

A 35-YEAR-OLD man charged with murdering his partner Amanda Carroll who was found dead in her apartment in Dublin has been sent forward for trial.

The 32-year-old mother was discovered at her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 shortly after 2.30pm on 21 October, 2018.

The scene was preserved for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. A post-mortem found she sustained serious injuries.

Electrician Sean Nolan, from Ashington Crescent, Navan Road, Dublin was arrested the following day and detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was remanded in custody after appearing Dublin District Court on October 23 charged with Amanda Carroll’s murder. He faced his eleventh hearing today when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

He was served with a book of evidence and returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

At his first hearing, Detective Garda Aidan Flanagan said Nolan “made no reply” when the charge was put to him.

The district court cannot grant bail in murders cases.

Due to the nature of the charge a bail application would have to be brought before the High Court.

Amanda, originally from the north inner city, had worked in Marino, in Dublin.

The former child-development student had lived at Homestead Court Apartments for the past 11 years.

She had a 16-year-old son and another child aged four.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

