Sunday 11 October 2020
Amateur football club in Dublin raided by CAB

The club was raided on Thursday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 5:33 PM
Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 5:33 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5230167
Image: Shutterstock/LeManna
Image: Shutterstock/LeManna

GARDAÍ HAVE CARRIED out a raid on an amateur football club in Dublin as part of an operation targeting suspected money laundering.

The club was raided on Thursday. A range of other premises – including private houses and a motor dealership – were also raided on the same day in an operation probing the proceeds of crime.

Multiple sources confirmed to TheJournal.ie this evening that the football club was searched by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau as part of the investigation.

Houses, business premises, dental practices and other professional premises were searched during the operation.

The following items of note were seized:

• Cash of €13,200
• €35,921 frozen in a bank account
• BMW and Ford vehicles
• Records in relation to a number of significant property transactions

Gardaí said on Thursday that the operation targeted an organised crime group (OCG) involved in drug trafficking.

A garda spokesman said: “Along with targeting assets linked to the OCG, the operation also targeted the outlets employed by the OCG believed to be involved in laundering the proceeds of crime. Today’s operation marks a significant development in the on-going proceeds of crime investigation.”

