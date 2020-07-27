This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 July, 2020
Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland

The new roles will be created over the next two years.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 27 Jul 2020, 8:10 AM
Image: Shutterstock/max.ku
Image: Shutterstock/max.ku

AMAZON HAS ANNOUNCED that it is to create another 1,000 jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The new roles will be based in locations across the company’s sites in Cork and Dublin, in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre, and north county Dublin.

The move will bring Amazon’s total permanent workforce in the country to 5,000 people.

The new jobs range from software development engineers, network development engineers, systems development engineers, optical deployment engineers, database engineers, Dev Ops engineers, and support engineers.

The company will also hire data centre technicians and mechanical and electrical engineers, solutions architects, security specialists, big data specialists, technical and non-technical programme managers, and account managers.

Amazon is also set to invest in a new 170,000 square foot campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin 2.

“Amazon has been investing and growing in Ireland for over 15 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly skilled roles,” said Mike Beary, AWS Ireland Country Manager.

“We have seen a surge in demand for cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 highly skilled roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate, especially in this difficult time, and work towards building a robust digital economy for the future.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the announcement was a vote of confidence from Amazon in the skills and talent of Irish people and would provide a welcome boost to the economy.

“AWS has played an important role in shaping Ireland’s tech ecosystem, resulting in job creation in communities across the country, and I am confident that it will continue to do so into the future,” he said.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said described the announcement as welcome as the country recovers from the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It speaks to our ambition to make Ireland the tech capital of Europe. It demonstrates our ability to continue to attract high quality jobs in growth sectors like digital,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

