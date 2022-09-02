Amazon announces launch of new Dublin fulfilment centre

AMAZON HAS TODAY announced it has started shipping items to customers from its new fulfilment centre in Dublin

The 630,000 square foot centre at Baldonnell Business Park will hold millions of items which will be shipped to customers across the island of Ireland and the rest of Europe.

The fulfilment centre in Dublin joins the two Amazon delivery stations, based in Rathcoole and Ballycoolin, to open in Ireland.

Darragh Kelly, General Manager at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dublin, said: “As a proud Irishman, it’s an honour to lead the opening of our first ever fulfilment centre on the island of Ireland.

“Our new fulfilment centre will provide customers across Ireland with faster delivery times while creating hundreds of roles across a wide range of disciplines including engineering, HR, IT, health & safety, finance and operations management.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Amazon team in Dublin and I’m looking forward to the weeks and months ahead as we grow our team and deliver for our customers.”

The site is set to employ around 500 people and it’s understood that wages are set to start at €13.50 an hour.

When fully operational, the site will improve delivery times for Irish Amazon customers.

Last year, Amazon also announced that they would be opening a second delivery station at the Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin, with over 20 jobs being created alongside driver roles.