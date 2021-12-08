#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 8 December 2021
Amazon server outage hits thousands of Disney+ and Netflix customers

The e-commerce giant said it has “identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.”

By AFP Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 7:42 AM
36 minutes ago 6,910 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5623386
Image: Shutterstock/askarim
Image: Shutterstock/askarim

A PARTIAL OUTAGE  hit Amazon’s cloud-computing business last night, affecting many of the tech giant’s customers including businesses that rely on its web services.

The outage also hit streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+, stock trading app Robinhood and Amazon.com Inc’s e-commerce website as consumers shopped ahead of Christmas, Reuters reported.

The e-commerce colossus’s Amazon Web Services (AWS), used by firms to store data without having to manage their own servers, reported that it had “identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery”.

It noted the impacts were centred in the eastern United States and that the outage also affected “monitoring and incident response tools.”

In an update on its service health dashboard late last night, the e-commerce giant told users, “Many services have already recovered, however we are working towards full recovery across services.”

According to the specialist website Gizmodo, Amazon’s online shopping platform, the streaming service Disney+ and the payment application Venmo were affected by the outage.

Twitter’s new boss Parag Agrawal was to deliver live-streamed remarks, but the company said his talk would be recorded and replayed after an “AWS network connection issue.”

Amazon has experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months related to its services, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

A giant outage of Amazon’s cloud-computing network in the United States in November 2020, which impacted large users such as media companies, was triggered by an effort to upgrade capacity.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

AFP

