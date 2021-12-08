Amazon server outage hits thousands of Disney+ and Netflix customers

A PARTIAL OUTAGE hit Amazon’s cloud-computing business last night, affecting many of the tech giant’s customers including businesses that rely on its web services.

The outage also hit streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+, stock trading app Robinhood and Amazon.com Inc’s e-commerce website as consumers shopped ahead of Christmas, Reuters reported.

The e-commerce colossus’s Amazon Web Services (AWS), used by firms to store data without having to manage their own servers, reported that it had “identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery”.

It noted the impacts were centred in the eastern United States and that the outage also affected “monitoring and incident response tools.”

In an update on its service health dashboard late last night, the e-commerce giant told users, “Many services have already recovered, however we are working towards full recovery across services.”

According to the specialist website Gizmodo, Amazon’s online shopping platform, the streaming service Disney+ and the payment application Venmo were affected by the outage.

Twitter’s new boss Parag Agrawal was to deliver live-streamed remarks, but the company said his talk would be recorded and replayed after an “AWS network connection issue.”

Amazon has experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months related to its services, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

A giant outage of Amazon’s cloud-computing network in the United States in November 2020, which impacted large users such as media companies, was triggered by an effort to upgrade capacity.

— Additional reporting by Reuters