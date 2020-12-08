#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 8 December 2020
Irish Amazon customers to incur costs for refunds after Brexit

Amazon will pay the cost of returns for faulty items, but the cost of returning any other products will be incurred by the buyer.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 8:56 PM
28 minutes ago 5,981 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5293035
Image: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography

AMAZON CUSTOMERS IN Ireland will incur the cost of returning non-faulty items to the seller after the Brexit transition period ends next month.

On its .co.uk website, Amazon will continue to pay the cost of returns for items that were defective, damaged, or incorrect, but the cost of returning any other products will be incurred by the person making the return if they have a delivery address in the EU.

The costs could include transport costs and import fees or customs.

In an email sent to customers this evening, Amazon said that the collection of VAT could result in a price change at the checkout.

“As you have placed an order on Amazon.co.uk and selected an EU delivery address in the past, we wanted to let you know that from 1 January 2021, when the Brexit transition period ends, you’ll see some changes when you shop on Amazon.co.uk and select an EU delivery address,” the email said.

Amazon said that “these changes could include VAT (or the regional equivalent, if applicable, being due in the country of delivery, or your package may be subject to customs duties, taxes and fees” and “the collection of VAT, or an estimation of Import Fees (‘Import Fee Deposit’, which may result in a price change at checkout”.

“We will continue to accept eligible returns. If the reason for return is the result of an error (e.g. if the item is defective / damaged / incorrect), any costs incurred for the return will be paid by Amazon.”

“Otherwise, any costs incurred for the return (including transport costs, as well as any associated import fees or customs where applicable) will be payable by the person returning the goods.”

The Brexit transition period is due to end on 1 January 2021.

Post-Brexit trade talks have been ongoing in recent days, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen to meet in Brussels tomorrow to discuss the state of negotiations.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

