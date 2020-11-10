#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 November 2020
Amazon hit with European competition law charges over 'illegal abuse of its market dominance'

The Commission has also opened a second investigation into the online retail giant.

By Ian Curran Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 11:58 AM
Image: R4997 Hasan Bratic
Image: R4997 Hasan Bratic

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION announced charges against global online retail giant Amazon this morning over alleged breaches of European competition law.

It follows a Commission investigation into the company’s dual role as a marketplace for sellers and also as a competitor selling the same products and how that might give it an unfair advantage.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, said that the preliminary conclusion of that investigation is “that Amazon illegally abused its dominant position as a marketplace service provider in Germany and France, the biggest market basis for Amazon in the European Union.”

“Today the Commission has sent a statement of objection to Amazon, with the preliminary conclusions that Amazon illegally distorted competition in online retail markets,” Vestager said.

Vestager explained, “Amazon has a dual role as a platform”.

“On the one hand, it operates a marketplace to allow for third party sellers to offer products to consumers,” she said

“On the other hand, Amazon is also a retailer on its own platform. So, Amazon directly competes with third-party sellers that rely on its platform… This model marginalises third-party sellers and limits their ability to grow.” 

The Commission has also today opened a second investigation into other aspects of Amazon’s business including the ‘Prime’ label and the company’s ‘buy boxes’.

More to follow…

