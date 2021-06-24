#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 24 June 2021
Advertisement

Major US union project aims to organise Amazon workers

“Amazon workers face dehumanizing, unsafe and low-pay jobs, with high turnover and no voice at work.”

By AFP Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 10:30 PM
13 minutes ago 845 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5476992
A 'safety strike' at an Amazon delivery station in Chicago. File photo.
Image: John J. Kim
A 'safety strike' at an Amazon delivery station in Chicago. File photo.
A 'safety strike' at an Amazon delivery station in Chicago. File photo.
Image: John J. Kim

THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD of Teamsters said today it will fund a project aimed at unionizing workers at technology and e-commerce colossus.

The powerful labour group, which has some 1.4 million members, vowed to use its resources to rally Amazon workers, the community, and regulators in the effort.

“Amazon presents a massive threat to working-class communities and good jobs in the logistics industry,” Teamsters national director Randy Korgan said in a statement.

Amazon workers face dehumanizing, unsafe and low-pay jobs, with high turnover and no voice at work.

A resolution passed by Teamsters delegates stated that the labour group would fully fund and support an “Amazon Project” with all resources necessary to succeed.

“Amazon workers are calling for safer and better working conditions and with today’s resolution we are activating the full force of our union to support them,” Korgan said.

The move comes following a failed unionization drive at an Amazon warehouse in the southern US state of Alabama failed in April, with a wide majority of workers rejecting the move.

Unions and political leaders have argued that employees at Amazon – which has some 800,000 US workers – face constant pressure and monitoring, with little job protection, highlighting the need for collective bargaining.

Amazon has argued that most of its workers don’t want or need a union and that it already provides more than most other employers, with a minimum $15 (€12.57) hourly wage and other benefits.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Teamsters support for a Project Amazon came as US lawmakers advanced blockbuster legislation today aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech firms with a sweeping reform of antitrust laws, setting the stage for a tough floor fight in Congress.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie