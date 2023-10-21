Amazon becomes latest tech giant to pull out of Web Summit

TECH GIANT AMAZON has become the latest large multinational corporation to pull out of Web Summit, as the crisis facing the annual event deepens.

Bloomberg reported early this morning that a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing wing, said that it would not be in Lisbon for the conference.

This follows similar statements from Meta, Google, Siemens, Intel and others. A host of other companies and speakers have also withdrawn from the event.

The slew of withdrawals come after Cosgrave made comments about the war between Israel and Hamas, which he subsequently apologised for after some international tech backers pulled out of this year’s conference.

Cosgrave said he was “shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments”, who have supported Israel. “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies.”

He later condemned the attacks by Hamas and expressed his “hope for peaceful reconciliation”.

However, the Israeli ambassador to Portugal, Dor Shapira, described the statement as “outrageous”, and said he had written to the Mayor of Lisbon informing him that Israeli companies will not be attending this year’s Web Summit.

Cosgrave initially defended his comments, saying he “is not going to relent”. However, he has since issued an apology for the “timing” of his opinion and “the way it has been presented”.

“I unreservedly condemn Hamas’ evil, disgusting and monstrous October 7 attack. I also call for the unconditional release of all hostages,” he said in a statement published on the Web Summit site.

“I unequivocally support Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself. I unequivocally support a two-state solution.

“Like so many figures globally, I also believe that, in defending itself, Israel should adhere to international law and the Geneva Conventions – ie, not commit war crimes … No country should breach these laws, even if atrocities were committed against it.”

Cosgrave said he had tried to echo the sentiments of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who urged Israel to avoid harming civilians.

Web Summit is scheduled to take place in Lisbon from 13 November to 16 November.

The tech conference, which was previously held annually in Dublin until 2016, attracts thousands of companies, startups and speakers each year.

With reporting from Jane Matthews and Mairead Maguire