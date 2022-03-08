Irish ambassador in Moscow summoned by Russian government over embassy van crash

THE IRISH AMBASSADOR to Russia has been summoned to Moscow’s foreign ministry following an incident at the Russian embassy yesterday.

Ambassador Brian McAlduff was summoned to the Russian capital after a truck was driven through the gates of the embassy.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy accused gardaí of standing “idle” as the incident took place. A man was subsequently arrested following the incident.

The Embassy has also accused Ireland of breaching the Vienna Convention by not protecting the premises from any damage.

Advertisement

“A large truck came over to the gates of the Embassy, pulled back and torn down the gates of the Embassy. The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle.

“The embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against peaceful diplomatic mission.”

This morning, the Russian foreign ministry has summoned McAlduff over the incident. The ministry also wants an apology and compensation.

“On March 8, the Irish Ambassador to Moscow, B. Macalduff, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ambassador was strongly protested in connection with an incident with a security breach of the Russian Embassy in Dublin, during which a truck rammed the entrance gate of the Russian diplomatic mission,” the message published on the website of the Russian diplomatic mission reads.

The statement hit out at the “blatant inaction of law enforcement agencies in Ireland, when such actions are committed in the presence of policemen.”

“We demand from the leadership of Ireland an official apology for what happened and full compensation for the damage caused. We also expect the authorities of this country to conduct an objective investigation and punish those responsible,” the ministry added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In the aftermath of the incident, gardaí erected a barrier between protesters and the embassy.

A further statement issued yeseterday evening by the Russian Embassy said that that “additional measures have been undertaken by the Garda to ensure safety and security of the Embassy and its personnel.

“The Embassy appreciates cooperation by the Irish authorities in this matter.”