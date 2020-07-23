Amber Heard and sister to give further evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial

AMBER HEARD IS set to finish giving evidence today in Johnny Depp’s High Court libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence.

The 34 year-old has accused Depp of verbal and physical abuse throughout their relationship – allegedly including punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking, as well as displaying “extremely controlling and intimidating behaviour”.

Depp, however, says he was not violent towards his ex-wife, claiming it was she who was violent to him.

During her evidence so far, Heard has claimed Depp pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs, called faeces found in the couple’s bed after her 30th birthday “absolutely disgusting” and denied having an affair with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Heard will conclude her evidence about 14 allegations of domestic violence, which The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) relies on in its defence of a 2018 article that called Depp a “wife beater”, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday.

Her sister Whitney Henriquez, who previously lived in one of five penthouses owned by Depp in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, is also due to give evidence this afternoon.

Yesterday, Heard denied telling “lies” about her claims Depp was violent as the actor’s barrister accused her of “instigating the assaults and rows” and “concocting” the allegations against her ex-husband in response to other witnesses’ evidence.

Heard told the High Court the star threw bottles “like grenades” during an explosive row in Australia in which the Pirates Of The Caribbean star lost the top of his middle finger in disputed circumstances.

The actress was also asked about an alleged incident of domestic violence in Los Angeles in December 2015, which she described in a witness statement as “one of the worst and most violent nights of our relationship”.

She alleges that Depp slapped her, dragged her by the hair through their apartment, pulling clumps of her hair out, and then repeatedly punched her in the head, which he denies.

The actress became visibly upset as Depp’s barrister read through passages of her witness statement detailing the alleged abuse.

Depp is suing NGN and The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton over the publication of an article on 27 April 2018, with the headline: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

His lawyers say the article bore the meaning there was “overwhelming evidence” Depp assaulted Heard on a number of occasions and left her “in fear for her life”.

NGN is defending the article as true, and says Depp was “controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs”.

The case, the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century, is due to finish next week with closing submissions from both sides’ legal teams on Monday and Tuesday.



Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active.