Amber Heard continues evidence in Johnny Depp ‘wife beater’ libel trial

AMBER HEARD WILL continue giving evidence today after making explosive claims at Johnny Depp’s High Court libel case against The Sun that the film star pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs.

The Aquaman actress (34) has accused Depp (57) of both verbal and physical abuse throughout their relationship – allegedly punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking her, as well as displaying “extremely controlling and intimidating behaviour”.

Depp, however, says he was not violent towards Heard, claiming it was she who was violent to him.

Heard is giving evidence at the Royal Courts of Justice in London about 14 allegations of domestic violence which The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) relies on in its defence of an April 2018 article that called Depp a “wife beater”.

Yesterday, Heard told the High Court she heard a “rumour” Depp pushed his former partner Moss down a flight of stairs, which she said was “fresh in her mind” when the Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly attempted to do the same to her sister, Whitney Henriquez, in March 2015.

On her second day in the witness box, Heard also said actor James Franco asked her “What the f***?” when he saw her face the day after an alleged incident on 21 May 2016, when she claims Depp threw her own mobile phone at her, hitting her in the face.

She was also questioned over alleged affairs with Franco and Tesla founder Elon Musk – which Heard denies – as well as the now-infamous “defecation incident”, when faeces were found in the couple’s bed after Heard’s 30th birthday party in April 2016.

Heard said she returned to live with Depp after a March 2015 incident in Australia – which she describes as a “three-day hostage situation” when Depp lost the tip of his finger in disputed circumstances – only because she thought it was “bad enough that he would actually get clean and sober for once and this was the last time”.

She also claimed Depp “hit both myself and my sister” during the “stairs incident” in Los Angeles in March 2015 – and denied hitting Depp other than in “self-defence”.

The actress said she “did strike Johnny that day in defence of my sister”, adding: “He was about to push her down the stairs and, the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs.

“I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

Heard added: “In a flash, I reacted in defence of her.”

Johnny Depp attends his libel trial against The Sun newspaper at the Royal Courts of Justice in London Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The court also heard text messages between Heard and Musk from 22 May 2016, in which Musk offered to arrange “24/7 security” for Heard.

The billionaire told Heard: “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again… anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

But Heard told the court she “wasn’t even in communication with Elon until 2016”.

CCTV footage of Heard in a lift to her penthouse with Franco on 22 May 2016, at about 11pm, was played to the court.

Heard said: “We were talking. He was saying to me ‘Oh my god, what happened to you?’

“He saw my face… when I let him in. He saw my face and he said ‘What the f***?’”

Heard said the suggestion she left faeces in the bed she shared with Depp at the Los Angeles penthouse was “absolutely disgusting”.

She said it is “unimaginable” that one of her friends left the excrement after her 30th birthday party in April 2016, and that she “can’t fathom what adult would ever do such a thing”.

The actress also insisted she had visible injuries in the days following the alleged incident on 21 May 2016 – despite evidence from “a number of witnesses” who claim they saw Heard in the following days without any visible marks.

Heard’s evidence will continue this morning, before her friends Melanie Inglessis and Joshua Drew are due to give evidence by videolink from LA in the afternoon.

Depp is suing NGN and The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton over the publication of an article on 27 April 2018, with the headline: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

His lawyers say the article bore the meaning there was “overwhelming evidence” Depp assaulted Heard on a number of occasions and left her “in fear for her life”.

NGN is defending the article as true, and says Depp was “controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Ms Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs”.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing