This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Amber Heard spat at Johnny Depp, claims security guard

Travis McGivern, who has worked for the Hollywood star for almost seven years, also alleged Ms Heard threw a can of Red Bull at the actor.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jul 2020, 4:48 PM
40 minutes ago 2,741 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5153047
Image: PA
Image: PA

AMBER HEARD SPAT at Johnny Depp and punched him in the eye during a heated row, the actor’s security guard has claimed.

Travis McGivern, who has worked for the Hollywood star for almost seven years, also alleged Ms Heard, 34, threw a can of Red Bull at the actor.

Mr Depp is accused of grabbing Ms Heard by the hair and repeatedly hitting her in an argument at a Los Angeles apartment at the Eastern Columbia Building on 23 March 2015, which he denies.

In a written witness statement, submitted in support of Mr Depp’s libel action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) at the High Court, Mr McGivern said he was working at the residence on the day of the incident and was called by Mr Depp to come to the apartment and to bring a nurse called Debbie Lloyd.

Mr McGivern alleged that when they arrived, Ms Heard and Mr Depp, 57, were having a “verbal argument”, and that Ms Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, was also present.

He said he initially stood outside the apartment with the door open and entered “when the argument got louder and more intense”.

The statement said: “At some point approximately 30 to 45 minutes after my arrival, Ms Heard threw a full can of Red Bull that hit Mr Depp in his back.”

Mr McGivern went on to claim: “After Ms Heard threw the can of Red Bull, I recognised that Ms Heard had access to a variety of other items that she could throw from her position.

“I, therefore, moved next to Mr Depp to ensure that he would not get hit by anything else.

“At this point, Ms Heard was standing on the landing above Mr Depp and I witnessed her spit on Mr Depp from above.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Ms Heard also tried to throw her purse at Mr Depp, but I deflected it mid-air. Approximately 10 minutes before we left, I witnessed Ms Heard punch Mr Depp in the eye with a closed fist.”

Mr McGivern alleged that Ms Heard and Ms Henriques left the apartment and Ms Lloyd persuaded Mr Depp to leave.

The guard also claimed he understood it had been alleged that Mr Depp “hit Ms Heard repeatedly with one hand whilst holding her hair with the other, and that Mr Depp’s security had to step in to separate them”.

He said: “Once again, this did not happen and at no point did Mr Depp hit Ms Heard.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie