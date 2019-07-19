This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than 500 ambulance personnel to begin strike action this afternoon

The strike commences at 2pm today and will remain in place until 2pm on Saturday.

By Conor McCrave Friday 19 Jul 2019, 11:07 AM
25 minutes ago 481 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4731054
Ambulance personnel out on strike earlier this year.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Ambulance personnel out on strike earlier this year.
Ambulance personnel out on strike earlier this year.
Image: RollingNews.ie

HUNDREDS OF AMBULANCE personnel will being a 24-hour strike this afternoon over a row in relation to union representation. 

Siptu represents the majority of ambulance personnel but a group of 500 members from the Psychiatric Nurses Association want to be represented by a union of their choice, and are in a dispute with the HSE as a result. 

Until 2010, all personnel were represented by Siptu before a group broke away and established the National Ambulance Representative Association. 

This is the second 24-hour PNA ambulance branch strike throughout the country involving paramedics, advanced paramedics and emergency medical technicians. 

The strike commences at 2pm today and will remain in place until 2pm on Saturday. 

Peter Hughes, general secretary of the PNA, said: “Personnel members demonstrated at their recent protest outside Dáil Eireann, they are not prepared to surrender their right to be members of, and represented by the union of their choice.

“Having campaigned for 18 months for this fundamental right, the resolve and determination of these PNA members is as strong as ever and they are fully supported by the wider PNA membership.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Siptu ambulance sector representatives said members will be balloted for industrial action, with a risk of strike action, over IT issues with the payroll system. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie