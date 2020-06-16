Leading US airlines say passengers who don't wear face coverings may not be allowed to fly

LEADING US AIRLINES have said passengers who do not wear face coverings could have their flying privileges revoked.

Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organisation for leading US airlines today said its member carriers will be “vigorously enforcing face covering policies, putting rigour around rules requiring passengers and customer-facing employees to wear facial coverings over their nose and mouth”.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines will be implementing the following policy updates regarding face coverings:

Onboard the aircraft, crew members will announce specific details regarding the carrier’s face covering policy including the consequences passengers could face for violating the policy. Consequences for non-compliance: Each carrier will determine the appropriate consequences for passengers who are found to be in non-compliance of the airline’s face covering policy up to and including suspension of flying privileges on that airline.

“US airlines are very serious about requiring face coverings on their flights. Carriers are stepping up enforcement of face coverings and implementing substantial consequences for those who do not comply with the rules,” said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E Calio.

“Face coverings are one of several public health measures recommended by the CDC as an important layer of protection for passengers and customer-facing employees.”

The new measures are expected to remain in place throughout the Covid-19 crisis.