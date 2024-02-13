Advertisement
Poll: Do you prefer American-style pancakes or crepes?

Pancake Tuesday is upon us.
PANCAKE TUESDAY HAS rolled around again, meaning many households will be flipping up a storm in the kitchen today.

However, the type of pancake being cooked is up for debate: fluffy American-style pancakes or thin, light crepes?

Whether you’ve already had your pancakes today or you’re saving them for later, we want to know what takes the (pan) cake for you.

So today we’re asking: Do you prefer American-style pancakes or crepes?


Poll Results:

Crepes (1077)
American-style (414)
Neither (122)
No interest, no opinion (66)




