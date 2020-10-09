#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

American to avoid jail over negative TripAdvisor review of Thai hotel

Wesley Barnes wrote of encountering “unfriendly staff” who “act like they don’t want anyone here”.

By AFP Friday 9 Oct 2020, 7:50 AM
49 minutes ago 8,637 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5228458
Koh Chang island (file photo)
Image: Phusit Wirutthanatporn/AP/Press Association Images
Koh Chang island (file photo)
Koh Chang island (file photo)
Image: Phusit Wirutthanatporn/AP/Press Association Images

AN AMERICAN EXPAT in Thailand will avoid legal action and potential jail time for posting a negative TripAdvisor hotel review after he reached a settlement with the resort suing him, police have said.

Wesley Barnes wrote of encountering “unfriendly staff” who “act like they don’t want anyone here” after a stay at the Sea View on Koh Chang island, famed for its sandy beaches and turquoise waters, in June.

In another review that was taken down by the site for violating its guidelines, he accused the hotel of “modern day slavery”.

The resort later sued Barnes and he spent two days in custody after being arrested and charged under Thailand’s strict defamation laws.

The maximum sentence is two years in prison, along with a 200,000 baht (about €5,500) fine.

Barnes and the resort reached an agreement yesterday after a mediation session overseen by police, Colonel Kitti Maleehuan, Koh Chang police station superintendent said.

Barnes had “agreed to comply with proposals from the hotel,” Maleehuan said, including apologising to the hotel and its staff.

The American — who works in Thailand — must also apologise to the kingdom’s Tourism Authority and provide an explanation to the US embassy.

If he complies with the settlement terms, the hotel said it would withdraw the complaint.

AFP has contacted Barnes for comment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Domestic tourism is still happening in Thailand, where coronavirus numbers are relatively low — 3,622 cases and only 59 deaths.

Many locals and expats are making the most of the tourism slump to enjoy near-empty resorts.

Thailand’s notorious anti-defamation laws have long drawn scrutiny from human rights and press freedom groups, who say powerful players use it as a weapon to stifle free expression.

Earlier this year, a Thai journalist was sentenced to two years in prison for posting a tweet referencing a dispute over working conditions at a chicken farm owned by the Thammakaset company.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie